Wellington hostel fire leaves up to 10 dead

Up to 10 people are dead and 20 people remain unaccounted for after a blaze broke out at a three-storey hostel building in central Wellington overnight in what a fire chief is calling his "worst nightmare".

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he understands six people have been confirmed dead, but there could be more fatalities and authorities are seeking 20 people who may have been in the building at the time.

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said police’s main priority this morning is to work out how many people were living in the building at the time of the blaze.

Urban search and rescue crews are now starting to go through the remains of the burnt hostel.

Fire and Emergency were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel, on Adelaide Rd, just before 12.30am where a fire was well involved on the top floor.

Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people have been accounted for from the building, with a number of people still missing and multiple people will be dead.

The hostel has capacity for 92 people, but it’s not clear how many people were inside at the time.

The New Zealand Herald understands there’s speculation the fire may have been deliberately lit. The blaze was quickly elevated to a fifth alarm, with 20 fire trucks on the scene by 4am.

Fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington in which several people are unaccounted for. Photo: NZ Herald / Angelia Zhang

"I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t," Pyatt said.

"This is our worst nightmare. It doesn’t get worse than this."

At least one person was injured after escaping the fire by jumping out a third-floor window, the Herald understands.

Pyatt said firefighters put their lives at risk to try to rescue as many people as they could and their thoughts are with the families of the people killed in the blaze.

"Our comms centre staff [111 call-takers] who were on the phone to people who they then lost contact with. This hurts us deeply."

"This is our once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington."

"This is a tragic event for all involved," he said.

Pyatt said the roof of the hostel is at risk of collapse and there is asbestos present as an added risk.

People in the Wellington CBD are advised to wear a face mask due to the asbestos risk and residents in the area should stay inside with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.

Firefighters can be seen in the Loafers Lodge building in a central Wellington hostel in Adelaide St. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Pyatt told AM that it was too early to know where or how the fire started, but it did spread rapidly.

"We will be leading with police today on an investigation," he said.

He said he was not aware of any firefighter injuries.

Pyatt described the actions of the firefighters as "heroic".

"We were confronted with a challenging incident, you don’t get more challenging than this."

"They had to put their own lives at risk to get as many people out of there as possible."

Pyatt said the volume of people in the building, and trying to get them all out, was particularly challenging.

Mayor ‘devastated’

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau held back tears as she spoke of the devastation for the city.

"I’m devastated," she told TVNZ’s Breakfast.

"I dare say it’s been a shock to the system - a very emotional few minutes with the crew here."

"Excuse me," Whanau said, getting emotional live on air.

Taking a deep breath, she said it was a strange situation to be in as the city’s mayor, acknowledging she was very emotional at the moment.

"I’m feeling a lot of pain and emotion at those who have been lost."

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau speaking to media at the scene of a fatal fire in Adelaide St. Photo: NZ Herald

Whanau acknowledged the work that firefighters and emergency services had done overnight to rescue as many people from the building as possible.

She also acknowledged how difficult the situation is for those firefighters.

"I’m feeling the emotion and the remorse here as well," Whanau said.

‘A really tragic situation’: PM on blaze

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins described today’s deadly fire as "tragic".

"Our thoughts will be with all of the firefighters involved and all the victims of today’s tragedy," he told TVNZ’s Breakfast show.

"It’s a really tragic situation.

"For now I want to particularly acknowledge the firefighters who have put themselves in harm’s way over past hours to get people out of the building and put the fire out."

He said in due time there would be investigations into the cause and aspects of building code.

"The focus right now is supporting our firefighters to get the situation stabilised, get the people out of the building and put the fire out,

Five people rescued from roof

Fire crews rescued five people off the roof of the building using an aerial appliance.

Five people have been taken to Wellington Hospital, one in a serious condition and four in a moderate condition.

Fifteen other people were treated at the scene and did not require transport for further medical treatment.

Dramatic video footage and photos taken by locals show large flames coming from the building.

Emergency services were alerted at 12.25am on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ / Denise Garland

Members of the public who took to social media overnight reported that at one point, as the blaze appeared to be brought under control by firefighters, it started up again.

A caller to Newstalk ZB, Wesley, said he was looking down on the fire from the Newtown Park Apartments.

"I can see it from my kitchen window. There’s a lot of smoke. I’ve occasionally been able to see flames."

Traffic delays and diversions

Motorists in the area are being told of delays as emergency services remain at the scene early this morning. Adelaide Rd is closed from John St.

The Wellington City Council said drivers and other commuters are advised to take alternative routes and expect delays this morning as a result of the blaze.

"Buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs is likely to be diverted for several hours, at least, and delays can be expected.

"Bus passengers are advised to check the Metlink website for further details."

Metlink said all bus services that use Newtown heading toward and away from the city will detour until further notice, affecting most Newtown routes.

Another ZB caller travelled to the hospital from the central city.

"You can’t go up Adelaide Road. You have to go up Hanson [Street] because they’ve blocked off the other end of Riddiford Street as well."

Power has also been impacted in the area, with the building’s electricity needing to be isolated.

Incident Controller Mike Dombrowski said residents in the area should stay inside with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.