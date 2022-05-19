Thursday, 19 May 2022

Westland mayor flown to Christchurch Hospital

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Bruce Smith
    Westland District Mayor Bruce Smith has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital due to illness.

    The Westland District Council said Smith had been recovering following a bout of ill health.

    He was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital on Sunday.

    No other details were available.
     

    RNZ

