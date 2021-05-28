Wet and windy: Most significant rainfall in 10 years forecast for Canterbury

File photo

The most significant rainfall in 10 years is predicted to hit Canterbury this weekend.

The forecasted downpour, combined with a king tide, has prompted Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to advise motorists to be prepared for disruptions on the roads and Christchurch City Council to clear grates and check the city's stormwater network.

Said Waka Kotahi Senior Manager, Maintenance and Operations, Wayne Oldfield: “MetService is forecasting around 150mm of rain to fall in Canterbury over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which has the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks,” says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager, Maintenance and Operations, Wayne Oldfield.

While North Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast are expected to be particularly affected, other parts of the country are also warned to expect wet and windy conditions.

“People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website and social media for updates and road closures,” says Wayne Oldfield.

Christchurch may be protected from some of the worst of the rain but with king tides also expected this weekend, Christchurch City Council is putting measures in place to reduce the flood risk.

“The combination of king tides and heavy rain is likely to result in some surface flooding, particularly in tidal areas and near the rivers,’’ says Acting Head of Three Waters and Waste Tim Drennan.

“We will have pumps on standby in the Maces Road, Bromley area, Tern Street, Rockinghorse Road and Ebbtide Streets in New Brighton, and in the Flockton area.

“We are managing the beach and estuary outfall stormwater pipes at Sumner and Southshore to ensure maximum efficiency of the stormwater network and we will have extra staff on standby all weekend to respond to any issues that might arise,’’ Mr Drennan says.

Contractors are also checking and clearing stormwater grates in preparation for the weekend’s rain.

“If you know there are leaves blocking sumps or drains by your property, it would help us if you could remove them, if it is safe to do so, and put them in your green wheelie bin,’’ Mr Drennan says.

If residents have concerns over the weekend about flooding, Mr Drennan says they should phone the Council’s call centre on 03 941-8999. If there are widespread issues, priority will be given to responding to calls about flooding that is causing a safety issue or threatening people’s homes and businesses.

“If you need to be on the roads this weekend, please drive slowly, particularly through any surface flooding, so that you don’t push water onto people’s properties. Also, try and avoid walking or biking through surface flooding as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater,’’ Mr Drennan says.