Whales spotted playing next to unsuspecting Christchurch surfers

Two curious southern right whales were caught on camera checking out surfers off New Brighton Beach at the weekend.

The footage was captured by Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Jo Zervos at New Brighton pier on Sunday and a shows a mother playing with a calf between two surfers.

"The whales went right up to the surfers and circled around them with curiosity," Zervos said.

There were reports of sightings of the mother and calf at nearby Taylors Mistake on Saturday.

The Department of Conservation recommends people who come across marine mammals at sea don't get any closer than 300 metres.