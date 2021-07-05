Monday, 5 July 2021

'What a beast': Principal shakes off pizza delivery car jibes by winning new ute

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Mike and Anna Molloy with Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry in front of Mike's new Volkswagen Amarok V6....
    Mike and Anna Molloy with Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry in front of Mike's new Volkswagen Amarok V6. ​Photo: Supplied
    Christchurch primary school principal Mike Molloy was surprised to win a new set of wheels worth $80,000.

    The Volkswagen Amarok V6 was delivered to him in front of his Knights Stream School pupils in Halswell after the competition was drawn on TVNZ’s Seven Sharp.

    It was a running school joke for the children to give him a hard time as he rolled into school in his old car, which looked as if it was better suited to being a pizza delivery vehicle. But not any more.

    Wife Anna entered Molloy in the competition in a bid to help him shake his pizza delivery persona.

    “He would look so cool rocking up to school in flash as new wheels like the Amarok V6. What a beast,” she wrote in her entry form.

    “I was so shocked to win the prize for Mike when the people from Seven Sharp rang me, it’s such an incredible gift,” Anna said.

    “We never imagined winning a prize this big as we’re just a normal family and that’s the kind of thing you only see on TV.”

    Molloy said his win came as a surprise.

    “I was shocked but in a good way. I’m so thankful for this amazing opportunity to own such a high-quality vehicle that we wouldn’t normally be able to afford,” he said.

    “We’ll be able to tow things and take it out exploring to places we wouldn’t usually.

    “It also means we can sell one of our current cars to help pay off some debt.”

    One thing he won’t be doing in it is delivering pizza.

