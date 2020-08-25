White supremacist Philip Arps arrested in Christchurch

Philip Arps is led into the dock at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Pool

A self-proclaimed white supremacist has been arrested in Christchurch this morning.

The Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing for the March 15 attacks is continuing today at the High Court in Christchurch.

Philip Arps, 45 - who used to own a Nazi-themed insulation company - was jailed for 21 months last year for sharing modified footage of the killer's livestream.

He was released in late January with strict conditions, which included not going near Christchurch's two mosques or having contact with Muslim people, without special approval from his probation officer.

Arps was arrested this morning and charged with breach of release conditions.

His lawyer Anselm Williams says he's appeared in the Christchurch District Court and pleaded not guilty.

In a statement, police said they arrested a 45-year-old man on Linwood Ave shortly after 10am for breaching his conditions.

He appeared before a judge this afternoon and has been granted bail.

"Given the ongoing sentencing hearing, Police gave careful consideration to the man's movements within the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct.

"He did not come into contact with anyone involved in that hearing."