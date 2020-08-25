Tuesday, 25 August 2020

White supremacist Philip Arps arrested in Christchurch

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Philip Arps is led into the dock at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Pool
    Philip Arps is led into the dock at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Pool
    A self-proclaimed white supremacist has been arrested in Christchurch this morning.

    The Christchurch mosque gunman's sentencing for the March 15 attacks is continuing today at the High Court in Christchurch.

    Philip Arps, 45 - who used to own a Nazi-themed insulation company - was jailed for 21 months last year for sharing modified footage of the killer's livestream.

    He was released in late January with strict conditions, which included not going near Christchurch's two mosques or having contact with Muslim people, without special approval from his probation officer.

    Arps was arrested this morning and charged with breach of release conditions.

    His lawyer Anselm Williams says he's appeared in the Christchurch District Court and pleaded not guilty.

    In a statement, police said they arrested a 45-year-old man on Linwood Ave shortly after 10am for breaching his conditions.

    He appeared before a judge this afternoon and has been granted bail.

    "Given the ongoing sentencing hearing, Police gave careful consideration to the man's movements within the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct.

    "He did not come into contact with anyone involved in that hearing."

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter