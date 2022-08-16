Tuesday, 16 August 2022

White supremacist running for Christchurch school board of trustees

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Philip Arps has put his name forward to be one of five members on the Te Aratai College trust...
    Philip Arps has put his name forward to be one of five members on the Te Aratai College trust board. Photo: Nate McKinnon / RNZ
    A white supremacist who was jailed for sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque terror attack wants to be on the board of a nearby school.

    Philip Arps was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2019.

    In 2016, Arps was one of a group of men who filmed themselves doing Hitler salutes as they delivered boxes of pigs heads and offal to the Al Noor mosque, one of the mosques attacked.

    "White power … Bring on the cull," Arps was seen saying in the video.

    In that case, he was convicted of offensive behaviour and fined $800.

    The principal of Te Aratai College, formerly Linwood College, has confirmed Arps has put his name forward for one of five trustee positions.

    The school is not far from Linwood Mosque, the other mosque targeted by the shooter.

    Richard Edmundson would not say what he thinks of Arps being a contender for board a position but said there were nine people vying for election.

    He said the school was known for its inclusion and diversity.

    The election runs until September 7.

    - Additional reporting, NZ Herald

     

     

     

     

     

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter