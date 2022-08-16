White supremacist running for Christchurch school board of trustees

Philip Arps has put his name forward to be one of five members on the Te Aratai College trust board. Photo: Nate McKinnon / RNZ

A white supremacist who was jailed for sharing a video of the Christchurch mosque terror attack wants to be on the board of a nearby school.

Philip Arps was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2019.

In 2016, Arps was one of a group of men who filmed themselves doing Hitler salutes as they delivered boxes of pigs heads and offal to the Al Noor mosque, one of the mosques attacked.

"White power … Bring on the cull," Arps was seen saying in the video.

In that case, he was convicted of offensive behaviour and fined $800.

The principal of Te Aratai College, formerly Linwood College, has confirmed Arps has put his name forward for one of five trustee positions.

The school is not far from Linwood Mosque, the other mosque targeted by the shooter.

Richard Edmundson would not say what he thinks of Arps being a contender for board a position but said there were nine people vying for election.

He said the school was known for its inclusion and diversity.

The election runs until September 7.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald