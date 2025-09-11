Whitebait part of wetland plan

Photo: CCC

A significant whitebait spawning ground will be part of a restored major wetland in the eastern part of Christchurch.

The land around Lake Kate Sheppard, a lake in the red zone south of Queen Elizabeth 2 Park, subsided by about a metre during the earthquakes.

A rest home on the site was severely damaged and demolished.

The area has since reverted naturally to wetlands, which the project will protect and enhance, city council red zone manager Dave Little said.

Bower Park in North New Brighton will also be upgraded as part of the area’s Regeneration Plan.

The size of the park will be increased, providing more space for summer sports like the popular touch rugby module.

An end-of-life playground will be replaced with a new one featuring a mix of natural and traditional play equipment, and a new hard-surface pump track will be built for scooters and bikes.

The project also includes creating new walking and cycling paths to improve connections through the area.

The final plan was shaped by feedback gathered during the consultation phase, which ran from May to June, Little said.

"Community input was vital, and we made a number of changes based on what we heard,” he said.

"In response to feedback, we adapted the plan to relocate the playground and amenities to a more accessible location with better surveillance.

"A proposed through-road was also removed from the plan due to concerns about safety and potential anti-social behaviour.”

With the plan now approved, detailed design and consenting will get under way.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2026 and be completed by November 2027.