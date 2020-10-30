Friday, 30 October 2020

Wife of murdered Canterbury farm worker denies killing him

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Tony Waldron. Photo: Facebook
    Tony Waldron. Photo: Facebook
    A Canterbury woman will stand trial for the murder of her farmworker husband.

    Alana Jane Bamber, 33, appeared in court today to deny killing her husband, Tony Grant Waldron.

    The Timaru woman has been jointly charged with Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 26.

    She appeared via audio visual link at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

    Rakaia farmworker Waldron, 29, was found dead at his Gardiners Rd home on September 18, 2019.

    Morris-Bamber, a kitchen hand from Christchurch, was charged soon after the death – but Bamber was only charged with her husband's death earlier this month.

    Morris-Bamber, who also denies murder, was due to stand trial next week.

    But a new trial date was confirmed by Christchurch court staff today – with both Morris-Bamber and Bamber to stand trial on February 14, 2022.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter