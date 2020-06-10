Wine and craft beer bar closes

Not Without You. Photo: Facebook

A Christchurch wine and craft beer bar and restaurant which aimed to showcase the best in local food and alcohol has closed.

Not Without You - or NWY - on High St in the central city said its main aim was to "support artisans, winemakers, beer brewers, cheesemongers, bakers, knife makers, designers and manufacturers" based in New Zealand.

But on Monday night the owner wrote to customers via Facebook to let them know NYC has now closed its doors for good.

"A message to our amazing customers past and present," read the post on the bar's Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce NWY will not be opening again.

"We have accepted an offer to take over our lovely space - from an amazing couple with a brand new initiative - one that will be perfect for the SALT District area and also well designed for the new future Christchurch finds itself in."

"We will talk more about this exciting new venture at some point soon, but today is all about saying a massive thank you to all the artisans, cheese-makers, wine-makers, craft beer brewers, producers and suppliers that have made all our products.

"We have always been fiercely passionate about local, so it is with sadness that we are to close - we have loved every minute of showing you the best of NZ, and we have loved meeting each and every one of you.

"We will miss all our loyal customers who spent their time and their hard earned dollars in our little laneway bar - it was truly a privilege to serve you.

"Please continue to support local. There are so many great places in our city, many of them are close friends of ours - hopefully we see you in any one of these great spaces over the coming months."