Winning Lotto ticket sold at BP Mairehau

A Christchurch Lotto player has won a share of the $1 million first-division prize after Wednesday night's draw.

Six lucky players from Christchurch, Auckland, Mt Maunganui, Lower Hutt, and Dunedin will be over the moon after each winning $166,667.

The winning tickets were sold at BP Mairehau in Christchurch, Bayfair Lotto in Mt Maunganui, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Palmerston North will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Palmerston North.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.