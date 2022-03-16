Withdrawal of lawyers pauses meth importation trial

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Trial judge Justice Gerald Nation allowed media to report only limited details of the development this morning, the third day of the judge-alone trial in the High Court at Christchurch.
Pip Hall QC and Ethan Huda's application to withdraw was granted by Justice Nation.
Zagros is pleading not guilty to seven charges of importing methamphetamine, one of attempting to import the class A drug, and one of possessing of the class B drug MDMA -- Ecstasy - for supply.
The Crown alleged he was importing methamphetamine.
Evidence was going to be heard from a man who had already admitted being involved in the operation, and the Crown said more than $170,000 was found at Zagros' home.
Crown prosecutors Sean Mallett and Barnaby Hawes were to present their case over the next two days.
-By David Clarkson
Open Justice multimedia journalist