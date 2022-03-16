Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Withdrawal of lawyers pauses meth importation trial

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The High Court trial of Sami Zagros will resume on Monday after the withdrawal of his defence...
    The High Court trial of Sami Zagros will resume on Monday after the withdrawal of his defence lawyers. Photo: NZH
    The trial of Sami Zagros on methamphetamine importation charges has been stalled for three days after his defence lawyers were given leave to withdraw.

    Trial judge Justice Gerald Nation allowed media to report only limited details of the development this morning, the third day of the judge-alone trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

    Pip Hall QC and Ethan Huda's application to withdraw was granted by Justice Nation.

    He remanded Zagros, 32, in custody until Monday so a stand-by defence lawyer can be appointed to help him when the trial resumes. He is representing himself.

    Zagros is pleading not guilty to seven charges of importing methamphetamine, one of attempting to import the class A drug, and one of possessing of the class B drug MDMA -- Ecstasy - for supply.

    The Crown alleged he was importing methamphetamine.

    Evidence was going to be heard from a man who had already admitted being involved in the operation, and the Crown said more than $170,000 was found at Zagros' home.

    Crown prosecutors Sean Mallett and Barnaby Hawes were to present their case over the next two days.

    -By David Clarkson
    Open Justice multimedia journalist

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter