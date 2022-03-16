Withdrawal of lawyers pauses meth importation trial

The High Court trial of Sami Zagros will resume on Monday after the withdrawal of his defence lawyers. Photo: NZH

The trial of Sami Zagros on methamphetamine importation charges has been stalled for three days after his defence lawyers were given leave to withdraw.

Trial judge Justice Gerald Nation allowed media to report only limited details of the development this morning, the third day of the judge-alone trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

Pip Hall QC and Ethan Huda's application to withdraw was granted by Justice Nation.

He remanded Zagros, 32, in custody until Monday so a stand-by defence lawyer can be appointed to help him when the trial resumes. He is representing himself.

Zagros is pleading not guilty to seven charges of importing methamphetamine, one of attempting to import the class A drug, and one of possessing of the class B drug MDMA -- Ecstasy - for supply.

The Crown alleged he was importing methamphetamine.

Evidence was going to be heard from a man who had already admitted being involved in the operation, and the Crown said more than $170,000 was found at Zagros' home.

Crown prosecutors Sean Mallett and Barnaby Hawes were to present their case over the next two days.

-By David Clarkson

Open Justice multimedia journalist