Woman and baby targeted by man in Christchurch

Scarborough Park at Scarborough Beach in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

A woman and her newborn baby were taken to hospital after a man allegedly jumped on them as they lay in a tent.

Police said they responded to a report of a "disorder" at a gathering in Heberden Ave, Scarborough, about 10pm last night. They are now investigating whether the incident was racially motivated.

Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda told Stuff a young man jumped on the tent in Scarborough Park, Sumner, last night while the woman and her 3-week-old baby lay inside.

The mother and baby were taken to hospital. The baby was uninjured but the mother suffered a sore neck and a cut foot, Fouda said.

The man fled in a car driven by his friend, but a group including Fouda stood in front of the car to prevent the man from leaving.

The group held the man until police arrived.

A police spokesperson said an 18-year-old man was taken into custody and has been charged with assault, and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

"Police continue to investigate the incident, including whether there was any hate or racial motivation."