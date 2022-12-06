Woman assaulted in Barrington Park

Police are seeking help from the public following an assault in Christchurch's Barrington Park last week.

At about 9pm on Saturday December 3, a woman was assaulted near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park.

"We are seeking assistance from the community and anyone who was in the area at the time," Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

"This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends."

"We understand the community will be on high alert, police want to reassure them we are working hard to find the person responsible," he said.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at time of the assault who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist them in their investigation.