Woman bashed in 'frenzied' attack while stopped at traffic lights

Deni (pictured) was at a traffic lights stop when a stranger got into her car and carried out an unprovoked attack on her. Photo: Givealittle

Sitting in her car waiting for the Buckleys Rd traffic lights to turn green, Deni Smart had no idea she was about to be bashed repeatedly by a stranger.

"I just noticed a woman approaching my car. She entered it and just said something like: 'F*** you, you...b****.

"Then it was just a really frenzied attack. I couldn't tell you how long it lasted for, maybe minutes, I can't remember."

Smart was waiting at an intersection on Buckleys Rd about 5.30pm on May 30 in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood.

Her alleged attacker took her head and smashed it repeatedly into the driver's door window.

"It got really hazy after that."

The Christchurch woman suffered a fractured eye socket, a bleeding lip, other lacerations and a concussion that is still affecting her more than week after the incident.

"Today's actually my birthday and I've got a GP appointment later on this afternoon."

The 29-year-old does not know what provoked the woman.

Deni Smart. Photo: Supplied

Afterwards, the woman jumped into her own vehicle before gunning it down the road.

Smart, feeling dizzy after the assault, managed to pull her car away from the intersection and parked on the kerb before calling 111.

She said police, who are still investigating, arrived shortly afterwards before paramedics ruled her injuries were so severe she needed to be taken to the hospital to undergo a CT scan.

Just over a week after the incident, Smart - a customer services manager for a social housing trust - is unable to work until further notice.

She is due to undergo more tests at a local concussion clinic as she is still feeling the after-effects of the attack.

"I'm facing about four to six weeks of rehabilitation as I've got symptoms still.

"My short-term memory's gone, speech, I have pins and needles down one side of my body, anxiety and the paranoia is the biggest thing.

"I don't like being in public because I think: 'S***. What if she recognises me'?"

Deni Smart was admitted to hospital on the night of May 30 after an unprovoked attack. Photo: Supplied

Smart's family and friends have rallied to support her and have started a Givealittle fundraising page to help her.

Smart encouraged women out driving - no matter what time - to lock their doors to prevent similar incidents from happening.

"Just keep your wits about you."

Can you help? Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is urged to phone police on 105 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers - 0800 555 111.