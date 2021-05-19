Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Woman charged in Aranui shooting

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A woman has been charged over a shooting in Aranui which left one person seriously injured.

    Emergency services were called to the incident on Aldershot St in Aranui at about 10.20pm on May 1.

    A police spokesperson said a 35-year-old woman has been charged with careless use of a firearm causing injury.

    She appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning and is next scheduled to appear on June 9.

    "The victim remains in hospital. For privacy reasons we are unable to provide information regarding his condition."

    NZ Herald

