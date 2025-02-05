Woman critically injured in assault at Chch park

Police are investigating after a person was critically injured at a park in Richmond. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

A woman was found critically injured at a Christchurch park on Wednesday morning after a serious assault.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said officers responded to the incident at Richmond Village Green on the corner of Stanmore Rd and London St about 9.20am.

"Christchurch police investigating a serious assault in the city are seeking help from the public.

"The female victim was found seriously injured at the Richmond Village Green.

Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

"She remains in a critical condition in hospital. A scene examination of the area is underway."

Police want to speak to anyone who may have information that would help with their investigation into what happened.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition."