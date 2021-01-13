Woman facing murder charge after body found in Papanui

A woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found at a north Christchurch property - the third homicide investigation this month in the Garden City.

Police earlier said they were alerted to the "location of the body" at a house on Main North Rd in the suburb of Papanui at 9.44am today.

Late this afternoon, they announced they had charged a 55-year-old woman with murder. She was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

A post-mortem and formal identification process would be carried out tomorrow.

A scene examination would continue for a number of days and a guard would remain at the property while this occurred.

Police are at a property in Papanui where a body has been found. Photo: Anna Leask / NZH

A spokesperson said police would like to hear from anyone who had contact with or visited the occupants of 139a Main North Rd, Papanui, since Christmas Day.

"Please call 105 and ask for your details to be passed to the Operation Leaf team. You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Police would like to reiterate that we believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the safety of the wider community."

It is understood the body was buried at the property - a back section off the busy arterial route down a long driveway.

Police went to the scene after being contacted by "an individual" who disclosed information about the buried remains, Stuff reported.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Today's discovery comes after a spate of violence and killings in Christchurch.

A shooting in Kaiapoi on January 4 left Fairmont Wiringi, the son of a Mongrel Mob leader, seriously injured.

Wiringi's father Joseph is a Mongrel Mob president and his brother Fairlane is also a patched member of the gang.

It came just days after Christchurch man Kane Wayman - an associate of the Head Hunters gang - was killed.

Wayman had attended a New Year's Eve party at the headquarters of rival gang Mongols MC.

And Michael Graham was killed after an incident at his Linwood home on January 3.

His flatmate has been charged with murder.