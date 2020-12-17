Woman in hospital after hit-and-run in Aranui last night

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesperson said the woman was hit by a vehicle at a residential address on Eureka St in Aranui. Police were alerted to the incident about 8pm on Wednesday.
The woman was transported to Christchurch Hospital where she remains.
"Police located a vehicle of interest a short time later," the spokesperson said.
"Police are examining the vehicle and enquiries are being made at two addresses."
Anyone with any information should phone 105, quoting file number 201216/7007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.