Woman in hospital after hit-and-run in Aranui last night

    Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Christchurch last night which put a woman in hospital.

    A police spokesperson said the woman was hit by a vehicle at a residential address on Eureka St in Aranui. Police were alerted to the incident about 8pm on Wednesday.

    The woman was transported to Christchurch Hospital where she remains.

    "Police located a vehicle of interest a short time later," the spokesperson said. 

    "Police are examining the vehicle and enquiries are being made at two addresses."

    Anyone with any information should phone 105, quoting file number 201216/7007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.

