Woman injured after another stabbing in Christchurch

A man has been arrested after another stabbing in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police said a woman was seen with a stab wound at a property on Breezes Rd in Aranui about 12.15pm on Wednesday.

She then left with the man suspected of the attack before police later arrested him.

Ambulance staff said they assessed the woman at the scene and treated her for moderate injuries.

Yesterday a man died in hospital after being stabbed in Bexley Park 10 days ago while walking his dog.

Two people have been charged - an 18-year-old man and 23-year-old woman.

Bailey Messervy appeared via videolink in the Christchurch District Court last week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A woman alleged to have been at the scene of the stabbing faces charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Police were reviewing charges following the man's death, the officer heading the inquiry, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, said.