Woman survives 100m fall on remote West Coast tramp

The Waitaha River, near where the woman fell. File photo: Neil Silverwood/RNZ

A Christchurch woman suffered serious injuries after falling about 100m at the head of the Waitaha River yesterday.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth, said the 42-year-old tumbled quite a distance, sustaining a suspected broken pelvis, a broken arm and several knocks to the head.

The four other members of her tramping party activated a locator beacon about 1.30pm and the Roa Mining West Coast Rescue Helicopter was sent to the accident on the Longhead Spur Track, near Moonbeam Hut.

Someone at the scene estimated the fall to have been "at least 100m".

The woman ended up among rocks in a creek. Her position made for a delicate and technical rescue operation as the helicopter had to be stripped out and manoeuvred through the steep and treacherous terrain — all at an altitude of about 5000ft.

Mr Cook said the woman was conscious and talking while paramedics stabilised her, but the operation took so long the helicopter had to refuel at Hokitika Airport before flying the woman straight to Christchurch Hospital.

"She was pretty busted up. It was steep, treacherous terrain — tiger country."

Two trampers were reported overdue from a walk at Mount Glasgow sear Seddonville yesterday. However, the pair had merely been delayed and walked out before a full search was undertaken.

Mr Cook reminded everyone entering the great outdoors to take the correct gear, and for those travelling to be aware there is much more traffic on the roads at this time of year.

"There are plenty of people travelling to various events and occasions so please pay extra attention to the road, slow down, don't be impatient and if you are driving slowly, pull over.

As a rule of thumb — "if you have two or more cars behind you, pull over and let them pass. Frustration causes people to do silly things and make mistakes. It's simple courtesy."

- Meg Fulford