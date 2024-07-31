Women didn't know of rape until shown photographs, court told

John Hope Muchirahondo in the Christchurch High Court. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A man on trial for more than 30 charges of sexual assault is accused of raping women who were so drunk they had been vomiting or were unconscious.

John Hope Muchirahondo is appearing in the Christchurch High Court on 22 charges of sexual violation by rape, nine of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one of not providing access to a cell phone.

Crown prosecutor William Taffs told the court that Muchirahondo is accused of sexually violating 15 women, many of whom he met at parties or out on the town.

The charges span from 2009 to 2021.

Taffs said Muchirahondo had sex with the women while they were at different levels of intoxication, some to the point of throwing up or being unconscious.

He said in certain cases the women did not even know the sex had occurred until they were shown videos and images by police.

Police have still not been able to identify all of the woman in the sexual images.

"In other cases you will hear of them waking up and finding Mr Muchirahondo inside of them," said Taffs.

"And going in and out of consciousness, and once of (him) telling them to go back to sleep."

Taffs said some of the other complainants knew Muchirahondo well and for some time.

He said the complainants say they were pressured or forced to have sex.

Taffs said Muchirahondo was helping himself to these women's bodies without consent or care.

Defence lawyer Anselm Williams said Muchirahondo moved to New Zealand from Zimbabwe in 2008 when he was 22.

He said Muchirahondo's father had 13 wives, and he has 31 siblings.

Williams said the jury should bear in mind that background when they considered the charges.

He said Muchirahondo's defence was simple - that he did not rape or sexually assault anyone.

Williams said that Muchirahondo accepted - in a number of the cases - that he has had sexual encounters with the complainants, but he believed there was consent, or had a reasonable belief in consent.

The court also heard evidence on Tuesday from the first woman to make a complaint in 2021.

In the call the woman initially struggled to speak through tears. She said she had woken to Muchirahondo having sex with her.

The woman tearfully told the call taker that she did not mean for it to happen, she felt stupid, and did not want her mum to find out she had been raped.

"Oh God, I woke up to him doing it, " she said.

"I can't tell my mum. I don't want my mum to find out I got raped. She'll be mad at me."

The woman said that when she left Muchirahondo's house he walked with her, and he asked her why she was crying.

She said did not want to confront him, so told him she was fine.

When she got home she called the police.

The trial is continuing.