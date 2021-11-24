Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Women's Cricket World Cup: 100-day countdown launched in Christchurch

    By John Cosgrove
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Canterbury cricket legend Sir Richard Hadlee says he is confident the Women's Cricket World Cup will go ahead without a hitch in March, despite the threat of Covid hanging over the event.

    The tournament is set to get under way 100 days from now, with matches to be played in Christchurch, Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

    Sir Richard, former world cup winner (2000) Debbie Hockley and White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite launched the 100-day countdown to the tournament at Christchurch Airport this morning, saying they are confident it will be a success - both on and off the pitch.

    The White Ferns will open the tournament at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 4 against an as yet unknown opponent. Hagley Oval will host four games, including a semi-final on March 31 and the final on April 3. The full match schedule can be found here.

     

     

