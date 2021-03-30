Work starting soon on busy Cashmere Rd intersection

Photo: Newsline

Work to improve a busy Christchurch intersection on Cashmere Rd will start in April.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said work on the Cashmere, Hoon Hay and Worsleys Rds intersection will run for four months.

She said it aims to make it easier and safer for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

"We’re realigning the intersection so vehicles can cross directly from Hoon Hay Rd to Worsleys Rd, and installing traffic lights and pedestrian signals,” Ellis said.

"This is a busy intersection with a high number of cyclists and motorists.

"This area is also the entrance to the Christchurch Adventure Park and the new Cashmere Estate subdivision."

The Council has contracted HEB Construction to carry out the intersection improvements.

Upgrades on the Cashmere/Worsleys/Hoon Hay intersection will include:

Realigning the intersection at Cashmere/Worsleys/Hoon Hay Road to accommodate traffic lights.

Constructing speed humps in the surrounding streets as a traffic calming measure.

Planting of native trees

New road landscape gardens

"The new traffic signals will make it easier and safer for pedestrians to cross the road at this intersection,” said Ellis.

"As expected with a project of this scale, there will be disruption to traffic while we reconstruct the intersection, but we’ll have traffic management and signs in place to let you know where to go.

"The Cracroft shopping centre and customer parking will remain open during construction, so keep shopping local and support your community.

"We know the community have been waiting some time for this project and we appreciate your patience and understanding during construction."

Find out more about the Cashmere, Worsley and Hoon Hay Road intersection upgrade.