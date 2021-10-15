Friday, 15 October 2021

Worker banned after alleged relationship with prisoner

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch Men's Prison. Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News
    Christchurch Men's Prison. Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News
    A contracted staff member at Christchurch Men’s Prison has been banned from prison grounds after allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

    A review by the Department of Corrections is under way into the incident after they notified the contracted service provider of the allegations against their worker.

    Department of Corrections regional commissioner Ben Clark said such staff behaviour was unacceptable.

    “We took immediate steps to notify the contracted provider. The staff member from the contracted provider has been issued an exclusion notice, which bans them from entering the site,” Clark said.

    “This behaviour is unacceptable. We demand a high standard of conduct from all contracted providers, volunteers and staff, and expect any person working at our prisons to follow rules that are in place to protect everyone.

    Clark described the contract staffer’s alleged relationship with an inmate as a “serious breach” of the rules for their employees.

    “We are supporting our contracted providers and will work with them to ensure they are able to deliver the standards of conduct we expect in what can be a challenging work environment,” he said.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter