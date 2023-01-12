Thursday, 12 January 2023

Worksafe notified after person injured in fall on Banks Peninsula

    Puaha Rd. Photo: Google
    A person was taken to hospital after being injured in a fall on Banks Peninsula yesterday afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to Puaha Rd, off Christchurch Akaroa Rd (State Highway 75) near Little River, about 1.20pm on Wednesday, a St John spokesperson said.

    A helicopter and ambulance were sent to the scene.

    One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

    A police spokesperson said Worksafe had been notified and was making inquiries.

    - Star News & Nathan Morton, NZ Herald