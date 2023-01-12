Worksafe notified after person injured in fall on Banks Peninsula

Puaha Rd. Photo: Google

A person was taken to hospital after being injured in a fall on Banks Peninsula yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Puaha Rd, off Christchurch Akaroa Rd (State Highway 75) near Little River, about 1.20pm on Wednesday, a St John spokesperson said.

A helicopter and ambulance were sent to the scene.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said Worksafe had been notified and was making inquiries.

- Star News & Nathan Morton, NZ Herald