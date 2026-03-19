'Worried for Hugh's health': Urgent appeal for missing man

Have you seen Hugh? Photo: Police

Police are "urgently appealing" for anyone who has seen this missing man in the Christchurch area to call 111 immediately.

Hugh was last seen in Avonhead about 9pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Police are urgently appealing for sightings of Hugh, who has now been reported missing.

The spokesperson said they "are worried for Hugh's health and are keen to find him immediately".

If you have seen Hugh or can help locate him, call the police on 111 and use file number 260318/4556.

-Allied Media