WW2 fighter pilot dies at Chch rest home

Sumner resident Dave Iggo was one of the last World War 2 Spitfire pilots in New Zealand. Photo: Supplied

One of New Zealand’s last remaining World War 2 fighter pilots has died.

Dave Iggo died “peacefully” on August 23, three months after he celebrated his 100th birthday at Edith Cavell Lifecare and Village in Sumner.

Iggo was part of the 485 (NZ) Spitfire Squadron in England during World War 2.

The squadron saw a lot of action attacking German targets, strafing transport, bridges and railway sidings.

It was also involved in the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, and was responsible for shooting down nine enemy aircraft without loss.

Following the war, Iggo came back to New Zealand and became a primary school teacher at Aranui Primary, North New Brighton and South New Brighton schools.

He is survived by his daughters, Jill and Sue, and was great-grandfather to nine grandchildren.