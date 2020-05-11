WW2 pilot marks 100th birthday with family

Dave Iggo turned 100 on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

World War 2 pilot Dave Iggo can now add centenarian to his list of achievements.

The Sumner great-grandfather and former teacher celebrated turning 100-years-old on Sunday with staff, fellow residents and close relatives who kept their distance at Edith Cavell Lifecare and Village.

There may have been no cake, but there were plenty of balloons and bubbles on a "chilly" day to mark the special occasion with family members seated on the lawn.

Said Dave's daughter Sue Charmley: "It went very well, albeit a little chilly.

"The staff came out and applauded him, we toasted him with a bottle of champagne and read out messages we put together on a huge board.

"When he first came out, he was surprised and he had a smile on his face.

"We started singing him happy birthday - it was just wonderful, even if it wasn't how we planned.

"It was low-key, and it was wonderful to see Dave, but it was difficult we couldn't simply give him a hug and have a group photo."

A birthday greeting from the Queen was read aloud. It was the third message he's received from Queen Elizabeth II following his 60th and 70th wedding anniversary letters with his late wife, Joyce.

Birthday cards were also read aloud from his two children and extended family, as were letters from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Patsy Reddy, with one even coming from a former student Dave taught 60 years ago.

Dave was grateful to the village for giving him and his family a "lovely" day, especially since it was the first time some relatives had seen him in weeks due to the lockdown.

Dave could fly a Spitfire before he could drive a car and is one of New Zealand's last remaining WW2 fighter pilots.

He was a part of the 485 (NZ) Squadron in England, which attacked German targets during the war, and was involved in instructing pilots before going into combat himself.

He would have been a part of the squadron's involvement in the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, but was on leave for his wedding a few days later.

Following the war and his marriage to Joyce, he returned to New Zealand and became a primary school teacher, working at Aranui Primary, South New Brighton and North New Brighton schools.