Yanfei Bao disappearance: Water search to resume

Yanfei Bao

Police are set to resume searching the water near Lake Ellesmere for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A homicide probe was launched last Wednesday after the disturbing disappearance of the 44-year-old, who was last seen alive on July 19.

Since then police and search teams have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere, hunting on the ground, water and in the sky.

The water search was paused since Friday because of unfavourable conditions but police said they would be back searching the water today.

On Monday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police had received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case.

Drone photographs taken by the Herald along the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere reveal the vast area police will be searching once they get back in the water.

Reeves said police remained committed to finding Bao.

Police were grateful for the huge response from the public in relation to this investigation, she said.

“The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19.”

Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed.

On Saturday, a Givealittle page was set by one of her friends, Vani Liu.

“With heavy hearts, we ask to extend our support and help ease the burden faced by the family of Yanfei Bao, a dedicated real estate agent who has tragically disappeared while showing a house in Hornby.”

Bao’s disappearance had left her family “devastated and in deep sorrow”.

“Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo. As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St, Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

The 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court last week.