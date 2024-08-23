Yanfei Bao: October trial date for murder-accused

Chinese national Tingjun Cao is to face trial in October this year. Photo: RNZ (file)

The man charged with the murder of Yanfei Bao has appeared in court for the first time since her remains were found last month.

The 44-year-old real estate agent went missing from the Christchurch suburb of Hornby in July 2023 and her remains were discovered a year later.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao appeared for a callover in the High Court at Christchurch today via audio-visual link.

The 53-year-old was initially charged with Bao's kidnapping but later charged with murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to the killing.

Today, the court heard that "all matters remained on track" for his scheduled trial date of October 21 this year.

The accused, who was wearing a green top, glasses and with longer hair, did not have an interpreter in court.

Prosecutor Pip Currie said some Crown witnesses at the trial would require one.

Police investigating Bao's disappearance confirmed the discovery of remains in private farmland in the Greenpark area, south of Christchurch, on July 30 this year.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said on the day she was "confident" the remains exhumed from a shallow grave along a tree line belonged to the missing woman.

Bao's remains were accepted by the Coroner three days later.

"This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family," Reeves said.

A scene examination at the property where Bao's remains were found had been completed.