Monday, 16 August 2021

Youth arrested, charged with murder over party stabbing

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The Fendalton property on Saturday morning. Photo: RNZ / Belinda McCammon
    The Fendalton property on Saturday morning. Photo: RNZ / Belinda McCammon
    Police have arrested one person in relation to the death of a teenager who was stabbed at a party in Christchurch on Friday.

    Police said a youth has been charged with murder and two counts of wounding after Zion Purukamu was killed and two other teens were injured in the incident.

    The youth is set to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

    Zion Purukamu, 16, died in hospital after being stabbed at a house party in Medbury Tce in the upmarket Christchurch suburb Fendalton on Friday night.

    A 17 and 14 year old were also stabbed, and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

    "Zion's family have been advised of the arrest and they thank members of the public who have provided information to Police so far.

    "Operation Medbury remains an active investigation and Police still want to speak to people who were at the party when the incident occurred."

    Anyone with information that could assist our investigation or anyone who is yet to come forward is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference Operation Medbury.

    As this matter is now before the Courts, Police will not be making any further comment.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter