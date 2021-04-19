Youth in court after Christchurch Liquorland robbery

Police responding to reports of a robbery in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

A 13-year-old will appear in court following the alleged robbery of a liquor store in Christchurch on Monday morning.

Armed officers could be seen on Yaldhurst Rd and elsewhere around the area this morning.

The youth allegedly attempted to rob the Liquorland on Yaldhurst Rd armed with a saw about 10.25am.

"A youth has been taken into custody in relation to this robbery," a police spokeswoman said.

No one was injured and the stolen money was recovered, police said.

The youth was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, and is set to appear in the Youth Court on Monday afternoon.

Police responding to an incident in Yaldhurst. Photo: George Heard

-Additional reporting NZ Herald