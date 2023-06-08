Youth in court after Christchurch vape store ram-raid

One of the four young people arrested after an aggravated burglary at a Christchurch vape store has appeared in the Youth Court.

Inspector Leairne Dow said four youths used a Mazda Atenza to gain entry to the vape store on Colombo St about 4.30am on Tuesday by reversing into the shop's front window.

The vehicle occupants took cash and property from the store and damaged the interior.

They fled the store in the Mazda about 4.40am. About 30 minutes later the vehicle was spotted by police north of Ashburton.

Ashburton police cordoned the area off and the vehicle was stopped without incident.

The four youths were arrested near a petrol station in Ashburton and taken into custody.

"Evidence of the burglary in Colombo St was in the vehicle," Dow said.

"The Mazda vehicle was also found to have been stolen from an address earlier in the day.

"We are committed to keeping our community safe and we will not tolerate dangerous behaviour on our roads, nor will we tolerate this type of offending."

Dow said the four youths are facing a variety of charges.

One appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday while the others are being dealt with by Youth Services.