Youths arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen car

Police arrested seven youths aged between 12 and 13. Photo: Dean Purcell

Seven youths have been arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen car.

The arrests are the latest in a series of incidents involving youths stealing cars across Christchurch.

The Herald understands police saw several youths in a stolen car in Christchurch early on Thursday morning.

The car failed to stop for police and was later abandoned.

Police eventually arrested seven youths aged between 12 and 13 in relation to the incident.

Police have been approached for comment.

The Herald earlier revealed children as young as 9 were behind a series of car thefts and burglaries in the city.

A police source earlier told the Herald that staff were seeing a “continual drop in age” in youth offenders.

“I think that’s a very concerning aspect because for us it’s now dropping very strongly into that non-prosecutable group and that’s causing us headaches because we can’t bring any control to that, we can’t bring any meaningful accountability.

“There is still the activeness of the higher age level which just continues on as it always has, but this younger group what we are seeing is just that repetitive nature of their offending because they’re getting caught, they’re getting returned home and they’re out and gone within hours and back into the offending.”

-By Sam Sherwood