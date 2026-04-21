Youths arrested after attempted robbery

Three young people have been charged and police are searching for several others after an attempted aggravated robbery in a Christchurch street on Monday night.

Police were called to Kumai Place in Sockburn about 9.40pm after a report that two youths had threatened a person in an attempt to rob them.

"Thankfully, the victim was able to escape without injury, and the offenders fled with a group of other people in two vehicles – which were reported to be stolen," Senior Sergeant Gerard Peoples said in a statement.

"Police conducting area enquiries in relation to the incident saw one of the vehicles a short time later on Lincoln Rd.

"The driver was signalled to stop, which they failed to do, and police did not pursue but instead maintained observations on the vehicle.

"A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed and the two occupants fled on foot.

"The pair was located by a police dog unit nearby.

"Two youths were arrested, and the alleged driver has been charged in relation to the driving offences – they will undergo the Youth Court process in due course.

"Police continue to make enquiries to locate the other people involved and urge anyone with information to contact 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number 260421/8933."

-Allied Media