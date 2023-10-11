Youths arrested after fleeing scene of burglary

Three joy-riding teenagers aged between 14 and 16 have been charged after a burglary at a Lyttelton supermarket in the early hours of this morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of a burglary at FreshChoice on London St about 3am on Wednesday.

A suspect vehicle was then spotted along Dyers Rd and spikes were used to stop it about 3.20am.

But the vehicle kept going and police followed from a distance as it travelled through Opawa, Phillipstown, Linwood, Richmond, and St Albans.

Police then deployed road spikes again and the vehicle was stopped near the corner of Bishop St and Canon St in St Albans.

Three youths aged between 14 and 16 are due to appear in the Youth Court on charges including burglary, unlawfully taking/getting into a motor vehicle, and driving-related offences.

Earlier this morning, police also responded to a burglary on Waimairi Rd about 2.50am.

Police said several items from the burglary were later located on Marshs Rd and they were still working to locate the people involved.