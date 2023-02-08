Zac Guildford caught breaching home detention

Zac Guildford. Photo: George Heard

Zac Guildford has been caught breaching home detention by smoking cannabis but his former boss says she doesn’t believe it will hinder the former All Black’s road to recovery.

Guildford appeared at the Christchurch District Court today where he was convicted and discharged for breaching his home detention conditions.

In March last year, Guildford was sentenced to nine months’ home detention after stealing more than $40,000 from his grandfather, which he used to gamble, and deceiving a friend out of $60,000.

The court heard that his home detention ended in December but he had post-detention conditions that will last until June this year.

Judge Raoul Neave warned Guildford that if he “smokes any more stuff” then he will be in trouble.

“If you keep out of trouble then this will all go away,” the judge said.

Guildford was also previously charged with breaching an intensive supervision order before he was sentenced for drinking alcohol last February.

He had been serving a sentence of two years of intensive supervision after being convicted of punching a woman in December 2019.

Guildford previously admitted to The New Zealand Herald that his life was spiralling out of control before the sentencing in March last year and he was slipping back into addictive tendencies. His relationships were “falling to pieces”.

He was tested for and diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), with the diagnosis confirmed days before his sentencing.

The sportsman told the Herald then he was upset at the hurt he had caused loved ones, after driving his international rugby career into the ground.

He lost money on online gambling sites and stole money from his grandfather to fuel his “secret gambling addiction”.

Guildford also tricked his friend into giving him $60,000 to cover legal costs for a fake “defamation” case he claimed he was taking against the Herald.

The 34-year-old had been living with his 77-year-old grandfather, Frank Burt, in Wairarapa when he transferred a total of $41,400 through the pensioner’s iPad to his own bank account between March 30 and April 9, 2021, to fuel a gambling addiction.

Guildford told the Herald he first took money out of “pure addiction”, boredom, and the idea he could get out of the hole he was in if he just “took a little bit, then put some back”.

“It didn’t work that way, as I found out the hard way - and most addicts will know it’s not just a little bit.”

Prior to the offending, the pair had a close relationship, doing everything together including buying and breeding horses.

Breaking his grandfather’s trust was “heartbreaking”, Guildford said at the time.

Guildford’s former boss, who did not want to be named, said today she was incredibly proud of everything he had achieved during the past year and was confident in him when he left the employment just before Christmas.

“He was doing great. We wouldn’t have let him leave if he wasn’t... He’s doing well and he’s helping other people.”

She said compared with everything Guildford had worked through, such as gambling and alcohol addiction, a “bit of pot” was minor.

“For me the fact that he’s breached for a little bit of pot, I think ‘well done Zac Guildford’.”

- By Emily Moorhouse

Open Justice multimedia journalist