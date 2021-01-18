Monday, 18 January 2021

10-20mm hail stones and thunderstorms could hit South Island this afternoon

    The MetService is warning of thunderstorms across parts of the South Island this afternoon and evening ahead of another front expected to hit tomorrow.

    Parts of inland Southland and South Canterbury, as well as Otago, have a moderate risk of thunderstorms, which could bring heavy rain of up to 10mm to 15mm an hour and hail 10mm to 20mm in diameter.

    thunderstormoutlookimage_2.png

    Source: MetService
    There is a chance of thunderstorms across the rest of the South Island, with the most severe likely in Buller and Westland which could bring downpours of more than 35mm an hour wind gusts stronger than 100kmh.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday it is expected to become increasingly unstable in the morning as another front moves northwards over the South Island, followed by a disturbed westerly flow.

    The risk of thunderstorms continues for much of the South Island tomorrow with a high risk in Fiordland and small tornadoes possible in Westland. 

    There is a low chance of heavy rain in parts of Southland  and Clutha on Wednesday and a moderate chance of severe gales across Otago and Southland from tomorrow to Thursday.

    There is moderate to high confidence of warning amounts of rain from Buller to Fiordland tomorrow, including the headwaters of Otago and Canterbury, reducing to low confidence on Wednesday. 

     

     

