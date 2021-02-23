Tuesday, 23 February 2021

10 crews called to large fire in Rangiora

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Ten fire crews battled a large vegetation fire in North Canterbury this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire on Smarts Rd in Rangiora about 6.15am on Tuesday.

    "We received a report of trees on fire and when crews from Rangiora arrived they asked for further resources as they could see flames in the top of some macrocarpa trees."

    The fire had spread to 30x5m of hedge and 30m of grass before it was contained.

    Three crews from Rangiora, two from Swannanoa, two from Waikuku Beach, two from Woodend and one from Pines Beach attended the fire.

    "There were no evacuations or threat to life," the spokesman said.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter