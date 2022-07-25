$100k reward for information about unsolved Canterbury murder

Kirsty Bentley with Abby. Photo: Supplied

Police are offering a $100,000 reward for information about one of Canterbury’s most notorious unsolved murders - the death of Ashburton teen Kirsty Bentley.

Bentley was last seen walking her dog on the afternoon of December 31, 1998.

Her body was found in the Rakaia Gorge more than two weeks later.

"Police have gone to great lengths to explore all possible scenarios and investigative leads and, even after more than 20 years, we remain committed to holding the offender or offenders to account," Detective Inspector Greg Murton said on Monday.

"Our ultimate goal is to provide answers and a sense of closure for Kirsty’s family.

"That’s why today we’re offering up to $100,000 for material information or evidence leading to the identify and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death.

"Someone out there knows the truth. We urge them to do the right thing and finally come forward — if not for themselves, then for Kirsty and all those who loved her."

Kirsty Bentley. Photo: Supplied

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the main offender, Murton said.

The offer will remain in place for six months.

The police commissioner will determine the amount of the reward and will, if necessary, apportion payment where there is more than one claimant.

Anyone with information should phone police von 105 and reference Operation Kirsty.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.