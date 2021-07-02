Friday, 2 July 2021

13 arrested in Otago-Canterbury meth busts

    Thirteen people have been arrested after a police operation targeting methamphetamine in Temuka and Oamaru.

    Police executed 22 search warrants at multiple addresses in North Otago and South Canterbury over the past two days as part of Operation Gipsy, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said.

    “Methamphetamine is a poison in our society and we will pursue anyone involved in its sale and supply," he said.

    The arrests would cause significant disruption to drug distribution in the South Canterbury area, he said.

    As part of the operation, more than $10,000 in cash was recovered as well as ammunition, a taser, cannabis plants and 103gm of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more that $60,000.

    A clandestine methamphetamine laboratory was located, along with three cannabis grow operations.

    In total, 62 charges were filed in relation to methamphetamine and firearms offences, Insp Gaskin said.

    Otago Daily Times

