136 new community Covid cases in Canterbury

There are 1149 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - 136 of which are in the Canterbury DHB area - and another six people with the virus have died.

The Ministry of Health says there are 225 Covid cases in hospital today, including three in ICU, 37 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and one in South Canterbury DHB hospitals.

Of the deaths reported today, one was from the Auckland region, two were from Bay of Plenty and three were from the Wellington region.

Three were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Two were women and four were men.

There were 136 new cases reported in the Canterbury DHB area on Monday and seven in South Canterbury.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 1480. Last Monday, it was 1778.

Over the weekend, there were 2299 new community cases, 911 on Sunday and 1388 on Saturday.

Cases in hospital: Northland (1), Waitematā (46), Counties Manukau (28), Auckland (36), Waikato (18), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (3), Hawke's Bay (1), MidCentral (8), Whanganui (1), Taranaki (1), Tairawhiti (0), Wairarapa (6), Capital & Coast (13), Hutt Valley (10), Nelson Marlborough (4), Canterbury (37), West Coast (1), South Canterbury (1) and Southern (7).

The average age of current Covid-19 hospitalisations is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 241. Last Monday, it was 273.