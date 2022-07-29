21 fines in five hours for motorists caught crossing centre line

Highway Patrol officers issued 21 infringement notices in just five hours in the same spot at Hurunui. Photo: Police

Police issued 21 fines in just five hours to motorists on the same bend in North Canterbury last week.

A police spokeserson said the infringement notices were handed out by the North Canterbury Highway Patrol team to motorists who drifted across the centre line on the bend near the Hunderlee Hills in Hurunui.

The spokesperson warned motorist to "stay in your lane" as drifting across the line "could be deadly".

"The law requires drivers to remain entirely within their own lane unless overtaking.

"It’s permissible to cross the white dotted centre line to pass another vehicle when it's safe to do so.

"However, crossing the line with limited visibility or without good reason can result in an infringement.

"Even worse, you risk your life and the life of others if your actions result in a crash.

"Don't put yourselves or others in harm's way - stay in your lane and arrive alive."