400ha fire in Clarence Valley contained

Helicopters working at the scene of the Clarence Valley fire. Photo: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters have contained a large fire which broke out at a conservation park in the Clarence Valley last night.

The crews have been working closely with the Department of Conservation to control the fire in the Ka Whata Tu O Rakihouia Conservation Park (Clarence Valley).

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the blaze just after 6pm on Wednesday.

There are currently five helicopters at the scene, which covers about 400ha.

"The fire is contained. It is still burning but we are making good progress," said a Fire and Emergency spokesperson.

"Firefighters will be back on the scene tomorrow morning to monitor and mop up. An infrared camera is planned to fly over Saturday morning to check for any hot spots."

Six people were evacuated from the area last night and one DOC hut at Goose Flat has been damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.