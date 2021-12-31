Friday, 31 December 2021

Advocate for elderly thought QSM a scam

    Years of advocacy for the elderly left Queen’s Service Medal recipient Robyn Baldwin convinced that the award confirmation email was a scam.
     

    "Dealing with the elderly, you’re always saying to be very careful if you don’t know who they come from."

    With the news of the honour coming out of the blue, it took careful examination of the electronic missive to confirm its veracity.

    "It took me a few hours I think to think ‘Is this really right, is this really me?’.

    "It’s a privilege, very honourable privilege."

    Mrs Baldwin is being recognised for a long career providing support and services to seniors in her community.

    After 26 years working at the Timaru Senior Citizens Association, there is a long list of initiatives Mrs Baldwin helped to co-ordinate, but a concert stands out as one she is particularly proud of.

    For the International Year of the Older Person in 1999 she planned five functions, one of which was a charity concert.

    "I filled the Theatre Royal, I was just an ordinary person trying to bring pleasure to senior people ... it was just lovely."

    She was also responsible for leading an annual holiday week trip for seniors, and had travelled all around the South Island "from Bluff to Farewell Spit".

    She has been a member of the Rotary Club of Timaru since 1999, and in 2020 was awarded a Paul Harris fellowship with the organisation.

    In the wider community she has been a board member or committee member for many local groups, including South Canterbury Neighbourhood Support, Multiple Sclerosis Canterbury, Victim Support, and South Canterbury Age Friendly Communities.

     

     

     

     

     

