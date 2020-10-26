Monday, 26 October 2020

Akaroa cruise skipper killed in Hurunui crash 'will be dearly missed'

    1. Star News
    2. Districts

    Julian Yates has been identified as a man that died in a crash on Weka Pass Road in Hurunui....
    Julian Yates has been identified as a man that died in a crash on Weka Pass Road in Hurunui. Photo: Supplied
    The "face and voice" of one of Akaroa's harbour cruises will be "dearly missed", his boss says.

    Julian Bruins Yates, 52, a skipper for Black Cat Cruises, died on Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Weka Pass Rd in Hurunui.

    On Friday the police said the crash involved three vehicles.

    "Julian was a colourful character, he had been a part of the Black Cat team for ten years," Black Cat Cruises chief executive, Paul Milligan, told the Herald.

    Milligan said he found out what happened on Friday, and his team was devastated.

    "It is a pretty small team, there are definitely a lot of people who are feeling it pretty hard at the moment."

    Yates was the "face and voice" of the company's Akaroa Harbour cruise since 2011. Being out on the water in nature was "his happy place," said Milligan.

    He estimated about 100,000 guests over the past decade had been on a cruise with Yates.

    "He was definitely a big personality and someone who will be dearly missed," said Milligan.

    "Akaroa is a small town and Julian had involvement with a lot of things and the whole community is feeling it."

    The police said inquries into the crash were ongoing.

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter