Alleged arson sees four in custody

Four people have been taken into custody following an alleged arson near Cromwell this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called after a group of people were seen setting fire to vegetation on Kawarau Gorge Rd (State Highway 6) at 1.20pm.

Upon police arrival, four people were taken into custody.

The spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were alerted to a vegetation fire at 1.20pm and arrived at the scene at 1.30pm.

They said the fire was extinguished at about 1.40pm.

One appliance and one support vehicle, both from Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade, attended.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

By Ruby Shaw