Amberley ratepayer stumped by cricket ground proposal

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black planted a totara tree at Amberley’s Eastern Reserve last year to mark King Charles' Coronation. PHOTO: NORTH CANTERBURY NEWS

An Amberley ratepayer says he intends to fight a plan to develop a cricket ground in the new Eastern Reserve.

John Weyers has asked to speak at the Hurunui District Council meeting on Tuesday, November 26, when the council is due to adopt its new reserve management plan.

A proposal to develop a new cricket ground is included in the plan.

But Weyers said there is no need for a new cricket ground, as cricket is already played at the Amberley Domain.

‘‘If Amberley needs a cricket ground that is one thing, but they are talking about doing it in the only green space available in a residential area.’’

Weyers said he had heard of plans to build an international standard cricket ground in the reserve at a cost of more than $900,000.

‘‘The area is screaming out for a nice park for the community.

‘‘I am hoping to be able to speak at the meeting and I will be asking whether it is appropriate to use ratepayers funds when there is no evidence there is a need for it.

‘‘I will be considering what action to take if it passes.’’

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said a cricket ground was first mooted for the Eastern Reserve a decade ago.

While there has been interest in establishing an international standard cricket ground, it is not the council’s intention, he said.

‘‘The shape of this particular piece of ground is for a cricket ground, based on an agreement with the developer.

‘‘It was what the council decided it wanted to do, based on community feedback at the time.’’

The council entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the developer in 2014 and the land was vested in the council two years later.

Dobbie said funds have been set aside to develop the reserve, with 90 per cent coming from development contributions.

‘‘We will be seeking to move forward with the reserve, but that is up for the council to decide.

‘‘We haven’t gone out for tender yet, but our engineers’ estimates are well below $900,000.’’

Dobbie said an area has been set aside for other sports and it will include a children’s play area and a pump track.

There was potential for tennis courts, croquet and other sports, as well as a modest sports pavilion.

The council consulted on its draft reserve management plan earlier this year, receiving nearly 200 submissions.

The Eastern Reserve attracted the most interest, with residents expressing a range of views on how they wanted the reserve to be developed.

Views varied from those in favour of a cricket ground and those opposed, while others advocated for outdoor areas for light exercise and fellowship for the growing elderly population.

The Amberley Cricket Club has played cricket at the Amberley Domain since the 1890s, but in recent years there had been a dispute due to the overlapping seasons with football.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.