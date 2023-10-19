Another Smaills Beach rescue

A Dunedin man taking a "wrong turn" on a late morning beach walk led to a dramatic cliff rescue yesterday.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the man got stuck while trying to find a track from Smaills Beach up to Tomahawk Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they had received a call from the man who had taken a "wrong turn" while trying to reach a different beach, heading up the hill instead.

The man appeared to have got stuck inside a hollowed nook within the cliff face.

A cliff rescue team was called to the scene, at the gun emplacements in Tomahawk Rd.

The team of seven Dunedin Land Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers were seen unloading winches, harnesses and ropes before planning their descent on the cliff face.

SAR co-ordinator Murray Hewitson said the team attempted to locate the man and set up a line before they descended.

They were joined by police, who deployed a drone to pinpoint the man’s location, and a Hato Hone St John medic.

Dunedin Land Search and Rescue volunteers Matteo Scoz and Andrew Duncan assist a man trapped on a cliff edge at the southern end of Smaills Beach. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The man was brought to safety by two SAR personnel about 1.45pm, a police spokesman said.

An officer on the scene said he was "disoriented" but otherwise safe and sound.

By Tim Scott